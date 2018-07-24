Analyzing Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) & TFS Financial (TFSL)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 3.26 $51.88 million $1.29 15.70 TFS Financial $428.84 million 10.71 $88.87 million $0.32 51.16

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 23.24% 8.61% 0.80% TFS Financial 19.87% 5.49% 0.68%

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 TFS Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. TFS Financial has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats TFS Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; provision of escrow and settlement services. The company offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

