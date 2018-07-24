Analyzing CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) and Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CSRMY) and Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CONSORT Med PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rewalk Robotics does not pay a dividend. CONSORT Med PLC/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

CONSORT Med PLC/S has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rewalk Robotics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and Rewalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSORT Med PLC/S $380.46 million 2.05 $29.23 million $0.83 19.10 Rewalk Robotics $7.75 million 3.75 -$24.71 million ($0.99) -0.96

CONSORT Med PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Rewalk Robotics. Rewalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSORT Med PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CONSORT Med PLC/S and Rewalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSORT Med PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Rewalk Robotics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Rewalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 194.74%. Given Rewalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rewalk Robotics is more favorable than CONSORT Med PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and Rewalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSORT Med PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Rewalk Robotics -360.66% -1,154.65% -92.90%

Summary

CONSORT Med PLC/S beats Rewalk Robotics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSORT Med PLC/S Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products. It also develops, formulates, and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose drugs. Consort Medical plc was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

