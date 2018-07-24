Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) PT at $289.52

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.52 ($3.83).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.17) to GBX 305 ($4.04) in a report on Monday, March 26th. MED upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.60) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($71,211.12). Also, insider Ross McEwan acquired 184,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £500,667.08 ($662,696.33).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group opened at GBX 250.70 ($3.32) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($4.03).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

