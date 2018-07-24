Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Price Target at $7.55

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “c$5.74” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Simmons cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 6th. CIBC raised Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of Calfrac Well Services traded up C$0.02, hitting C$5.36, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 146,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,782. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.35 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.