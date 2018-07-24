Analysts Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Price Target at $81.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of BMRC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $80,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216 shares of company stock valued at $96,539. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

