Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Billiton (BLT)

BHP Billiton (LON: BLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.50) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,500 ($19.85) to GBX 1,550 ($20.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.47) price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 2,050 ($27.13) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,970 ($26.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.83) price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 1,300 ($17.21). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/27/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,430 ($18.93) to GBX 1,750 ($23.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/21/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,740 ($23.03) to GBX 1,870 ($24.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($23.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of BLT opened at GBX 1,657.80 ($21.94) on Tuesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,103 ($14.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.00).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.