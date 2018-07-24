Analysts Offer Predictions for Caleres Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Caleres has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Caleres by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 554,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

