Analysts Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.40 Million

Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report $47.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $42.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $194.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $263.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals opened at $20.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

