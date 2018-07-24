Analysts Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.40 Million

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report $47.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $42.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $194.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $263.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals opened at $20.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply