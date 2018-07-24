Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post $688.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.60 million and the highest is $698.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $608.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 299,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,249. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,171 shares of company stock worth $7,362,928. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 507,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.