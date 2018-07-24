Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $102.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.76 million. Quidel reported sales of $38.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $517.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.70 million to $521.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $522.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $519.76 million to $525.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Quidel opened at $71.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quidel has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 30,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,867,864.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,019,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,096.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,006 shares of company stock worth $13,105,639. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth $202,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth $241,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

