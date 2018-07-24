Analysts Expect Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate International Universities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Laureate International Universities posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate International Universities will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laureate International Universities.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. Laureate International Universities had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Laureate International Universities traded down $0.09, hitting $14.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate International Universities has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

In other Laureate International Universities news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,992,323 shares of company stock worth $28,737,437 in the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,194 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,653,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 78.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 492,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 138,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate International Universities

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

