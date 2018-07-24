Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $992.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $46.53 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,856 shares of company stock valued at $349,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 355,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 43,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.