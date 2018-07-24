AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,352.00 and $15.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

