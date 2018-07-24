AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,621 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FDX stock opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

