AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (SAIC)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

SAIC opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,728 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

