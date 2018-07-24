Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Amgen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen opened at $189.97 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.98.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.