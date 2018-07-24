American States Water Co (AWR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6,143.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American States Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American States Water by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water opened at $60.02 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. American States Water had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $35,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $55,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,411 shares of company stock worth $360,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

