American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stake Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,352 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,042,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,334 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $38.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.