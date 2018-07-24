AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3378634047743 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 355.26%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $780,624.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

