Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3,729.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 155,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6,582.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Ventas opened at $57.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.