Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,861 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $52.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $633,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $37,469.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.