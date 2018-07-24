Amalgamated Bank Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 166.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $146,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $214,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of Nucor opened at $66.72 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

