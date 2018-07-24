Alphabet Inc Class C’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.57.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $44.21, reaching $1,249.71, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 79,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,355. The company has a market capitalization of $823.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,206.49.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total transaction of $4,115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,696.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,378,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.