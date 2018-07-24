Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.57.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,205.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $903.40 and a one year high of $1,206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,696.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 26,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

