Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.57.

Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,205.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,206.49.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

