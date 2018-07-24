Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.57.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,205.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $823.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,206.49.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

