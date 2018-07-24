Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 195.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 69.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

