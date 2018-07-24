Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,779 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 144,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,679 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $5,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $3,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting opened at $67.42 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.