Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 69,343 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,777 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $613.09 million during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

About Central Garden & Pet Co Class A

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

