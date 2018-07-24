Alliant Energy (LNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year's times shares of Alliant Energy have gained against its industry's decline. Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to add natural gas and renewable assets to its generation portfolio. Further, Alliant Energy will upgrade some of its coal facilities to lower carbon emission from its generating plants. The company's dividend payment since 1946 without fail shows its strong earnings visibility. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remain headwinds for Alliant Energy. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.69 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

