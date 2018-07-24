ALLETE (ALE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $61,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $182,584. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Williams Capital cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.