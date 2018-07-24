ALLETE (ALE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALE. Mizuho lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ALLETE news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $60,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,951.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $182,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,137,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597,594 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 322,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,876 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 133,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.