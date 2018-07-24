Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $901,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

