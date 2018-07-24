ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5152235139816 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,906. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.44.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 51.32%. equities analysts expect that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

