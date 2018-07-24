ALAX Market Capitalization Achieves $6.32 Million (ALX)

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ALAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos and CoinBene. ALAX has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $126,317.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALAX has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00102571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX Token Profile

ALAX (CRYPTO:ALX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,016,102 tokens. ALAX’s official website is alax.io . The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALAX

ALAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

