Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 770.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 141,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $37,089.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,740.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $598,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,165. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.