Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel opened at $30.47 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

