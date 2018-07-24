Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
