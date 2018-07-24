Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its FY18 guidance at $3.15-3.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.79-0.83 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akamai Technologies traded down $0.35, hitting $79.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,350. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $345,767.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,103.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Wheaton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

