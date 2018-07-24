AK Steel (AKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AK Steel from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel opened at $5.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AK Steel had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. AK Steel’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $45,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 106.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 136.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 199.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.