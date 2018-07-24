AirSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $748,329.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. AirSwap has a market cap of $20.78 million and $748,329.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and OKEx. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003577 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00408559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00144838 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022976 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

