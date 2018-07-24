Aimia (AIM) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Aimia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.65.

Aimia opened at C$2.59 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.33.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$406.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 295,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$724,710.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 428,110 shares of company stock worth $940,591 and have sold 17,325 shares worth $29,762.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

