Agree Realty (ADC) Issues Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NYSE:ADC opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Agree Realty has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $54.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 463 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

