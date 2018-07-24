AGNC Investment (AGNC) Given New $18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $19.11 rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $19.25 target price (down previously from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $19.11 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

