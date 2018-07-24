Agilysys (AGYS) PT Set at $20.00 by Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) received a $20.00 price objective from investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.33. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

