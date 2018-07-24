Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.23 Million

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post sales of $601.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.90 million and the lowest is $584.78 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $570.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

AMG stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca now owns 13,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

