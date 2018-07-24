AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (AEWL) Insider Jim Prower Purchases 21,500 Shares of Stock

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) insider Jim Prower purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,565 ($25,896.76).

AEW UK Long Lease REIT opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 96.05 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.37).

Get AEW UK Long Lease REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.