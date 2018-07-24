Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems opened at $2.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.71. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.79%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 52,890 shares of company stock valued at $130,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.