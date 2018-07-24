Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Reaches $0.0241

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $600,631.00 and $2,077.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017485 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 24,929,877 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

