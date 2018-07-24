Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services traded down $0.36, reaching $23.77, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,874. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,682.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Carn sold 15,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $338,622.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.