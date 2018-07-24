ACM Research (ACMR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ACM Research earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.1839220867677 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ACM Research traded up $0.22, hitting $13.65, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,028. The company has a market cap of $172.79 million and a PE ratio of 71.84. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

